Scenic cycle returns to Kilberry loop

A 40-mile cycle event featuring some of Argyll’s most scenic views has been given the go-ahead after being cancelled last year.

The Kilberry Loop Sportive, organised by the Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club and registered with British Cycling, will take place on Saturday August 7.

Starting at The Gather in Tarbert the route takes cyclists north out of the village on the A83 before heading onto the B8024 single track road.

Cyclists then head east before following the West Loch Tarbert coast road north past Tarbert Golf Club before turning back onto the A83 to return to The Gather.

Event organiser John Hardie said: ‘The Kilberry Loop has always been a fun, friendly event and this year we envisage an emphasis on having a great day out as we get used to being back together doing the things we enjoy.

‘The last year has been difficult, but we’re now seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.’