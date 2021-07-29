Districts – July 30 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tayvallich

While plans for this year’s regatta have been blown off course by Covid restrictions the Tayvallich Sailing Club has its sights set on a raft of new activities.

On August 7 a flotilla of boats will head out to Loch Sween for a ‘cruise-in-company’ down the loch.

Back on dry land there will be a ‘guess the windspeed’ competition running in the days building up to the event in which amateur meteorologists will bid to come up with the closest estimate of the windspeed on Jubilee Green at 2pm on August 7.

For a minimum donation of £2 guesses can be made and lodged at the Tayvallich shop.

This competition is part of a fundraising drive aiming to offset the financial challenges the club has faced due to the pandemic.

Its annual regatta, which was cancelled last year, is a crucial source of cash to finance its operations, the large part of which is providing sailing instruction and boat safety skills to children in the Tayvallich area from age five to 15.

The club aims to raise £1,500 to cover insurance and boat maintenance.

Organisers are also looking for sailing instructors to help with the club’s Cygnets group which will start back at the beginning of the new school term.

The Cygnets is a class of young sailors started in 1995 to encourage children in the village to go boating safely.

Experienced sailors that would like to help get the next generation at the helm should contact Jilly Wilson at jilly@thesquarepegonline.co.uk

Isle of Gigha

Shoppers can now support the renowned Achamore Gardens while buying their groceries.

The popular visitor attraction has been shortlisted for a Tesco community grant and will be among nominated charities voted for by customers at the Campbeltown Tesco from now until September.

Tesco has awarded grants totalling £85 million to community projects across the UK and the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust is hoping its garden will be next in line for a financial boost of up to £1,500.

The 54-acre garden was created by Colonel Sir James Horlick with the assistance of gardener Kitty Lloyd Jones in 1944 and is home to Horlick’s renowned rhododendron and camellia collection as well as many unusual plants and trees from around the world that thrive in the island’s warm microclimate.

Development manager Jane Millar said: ‘The grant will support the gardens to purchase some additional equipment and plants to develop smaller sections such as Horlicks first garden.’

Isle of Tiree

A new community fuel station on Tiree is a step closer to reality after Argyll and Bute Council awarded planning permission.

The proposal by Tiree Enterprises Ltd for the site at Crossapol, on land to the east of MacLeod’s store, was given approval this week.

No representations were received from members of the public to the proposed development which will see an unmanned petrol station with two underground tanks, and one overground diesel tank built next to the store.

In addition to a camera and tannoy system to allow contact to be made between the store and customers filling up on the forecourt, the plans also include an automatic number plate recognition system linked to the payment terminal network.

A council planning officer said: ‘Overall this proposal is considered to represent an essential infrastructure project which will serve this small island community providing local economic benefit consistent with policies and guidance.

‘No adverse comments have been received from consultees or third parties regarding the proposed development.’