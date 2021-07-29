Announcements – July 30, 2021

BIRTH

Jiménez-Cowan –

Clachan Seil. Edu & Mairi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Archie Román on July 4, 2021. Grandson to John & Lesley Cowan of Oatfield, Campbeltown and José María Jiménez Román and Manuela Fernández Sánchez of Ciudad Real, Spain.

ENGAGEMENTS

MCKINLAY-CONLEY –

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement on July 14, 2021 of Nicole, daughter of Scott and Aliceanne McKinlay, Peninver, Campbeltown to David, son of Alan and Julia Conley, Campbeltown

SEMPLE-BULLICK –

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of William, only son of Duncan and Judy Semple, Dippen Farm, Carradale, to Lucy, only daughter of Maurice and Debbie Bullick, Castlekaria Manor, Belfast, on July 23.

DEATHS

DUNCAN – (Bearsden/Carradale). Suddenly in her 97th year after a short illness, Morag Duncan (nee Sarah Macmillan) passed away on Thursday July 15, 2021. Dearly loved wife of Jim and loving mother of Katy, Sarah and Colin. Mother-in-law of Jim and Simon and proud and adoring grandmother of Kirsty, Emily, Charlotte and Lydia. Funeral service in line with current Covid restrictions will be held at Clydebank Crematorium at 13.30 on Monday August 2. Family flowers only please.

GRAY – After a short illness in Jakarta, Indonesia. On Tuesday July 20, Terry Gray, in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Lennie, loving Dad to Tim and Rachael. Son of the late Nan McMillan. Formerly of 20 Princess Street Campbeltown. A loved nephew, cousin, brother, uncle and friend to many.

Terry was laid to rest in Jakarta on Thursday, July 22.

SCOTT – Peacefully at the Bridge of Weir Care Home, on July 23, 2021, Marion Galbraith Smith (Maisie) in her 95th year, formerly of Meadowpark and Flemings Land, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy Scott, much loved mum of Ann and the late Patricia, mother-in-law of Jim and Ken, devoted granny to Nikola, David, Ruth and Leigh and a loving and much loved great granny. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Maisie’s funeral will take place on Monday August 2. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish following a short prayer at 1.00 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, along Lochend Street, Saddell Street, High Street, George Street along the Esplanade and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Maisie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing. Family flowers only please.

SINCLAIR – On July 22, 2021, peacefully at home, Anne (Nance) Euphemia Sinclair, nee Muir, in her 83rd year, beloved wife of Iain Sinclair, much loved mother of Peter and Margaret, and a loving grandmother to David and Amy, a very well respected member of the community and dear friend of many. Sadly missed by all. Owing to current restrictions, a private funeral service and interment was held at Carrick Cemetery on Thursday July 29.

WAREHAM – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on July 21, 2021, Margaret Mary Lane (Peggy) in her 93rd year, 5 Castlehill Court and formerly of Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Jake Wareham, much loved mum of John, Mary and Eddie, mother-in-law of Hilda, loving granny of Shelley, Sean, Jonathan, Craig and Eddie and a loving sister, aunt and good friend to all who knew her.

SMITH – On July 24, 2021, peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Wendy Juliette Smith of Glenellen, Tarbert, in her 79th year, a much loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. A private Funeral Service owing to current restrictions will take place at Tarbert Parish Church on Wednesday, August 4, and interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Parkinson’s UK.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

McALLISTER – The family of the late Campbell McAllister would like to thank everyone for their many flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of Campbell, special thanks to Rev Steve Fulcher for his comforting words at the graveside, to Kenneth Blair and his staff for their professionalism and thoughtful attention to detail and to those who came to pay their respects along the route to the Kilkerran Cemetery.

SINCLAIR – Elizabeth, her family & Christine would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, support and kind words following the sad & sudden loss of Duncan. Our thanks to all attending medical staff & police officers for their care and attention. Thank you also to Rev Dorothy Wallace for a uplifting and personal service and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their care and compassion at this difficult time. Finally our thanks to all who attended at Graveside to pay their respects

MEMORIAMS

DICKSON – Precious memories of our darling daughter, sister, mummy and friend, Carole, who fell asleep July 30 2010.

“In life all we truly have are memories.

We love them, kiss them and hug them for all they are worth.

To us those memories are life.

Our life together.”

Love you always mum, dad, Alex, William, Keith and Heather xxxxxx

Mummy, my forever angel, love you to the moon and back.

Thomas xxxxxx

DICKSON – In loving memory of Carole who passed away on July 30, 2010. Sadly missed sister and auntie.

Memories and feelings never fade.

My beloved sister.

– William, Gemma and family xxxxx