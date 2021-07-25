Police report – July 23, 2021
Careless driving
A car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at about 6.30pm on Friday July 16 on the A83 near Whitehouse. All those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. A 52-year-old man was charged with careless driving and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Tailgating ambulance
At about 5pm on Friday July 16, on the A83 near Ardrishaig, a car was reported to police for allegedly tailgating an ambulance while it was responding to an emergency. The driver was identified and a man aged 62 was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Speeding A83 biker
A motorcyclist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit at around 5pm on Sunday July 11 on the A83 south of Cairndow. The rider, a 36-year-old man, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.