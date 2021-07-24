Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 23, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After effects

The ripple effect of Covid, from infections to close contacts, is being felt across the UK.

Supermarkets are struggling to keep shelves filled and many other aspects of life are being affected as people isolate at home.

Then there is Brexit. Compounding Covid-related staff shortages, many Argyll industries are struggling without EU nationals. People who would have worked in fishing, seafood processing, the tourism and hospitality industry and elsewhere are simply not there.

There are economic problems, but public health must come first. The Brexit ship may have sailed, but it remains up to each of us to stay cautious about Covid and think about others.

Fair to Furnace

As one Furnace resident recently suggested, perhaps it’s because we were able to walk into the doctor’s without an appointment in the past that people sometimes struggle with modern GP services.

But it doesn’t seem fair that the people of Furnace and Minard are left in limbo without their surgery – and with no clear idea of plans to re-open.

Furnace, we understand, used to be the main practice on west Loch Fyne-side. Now it seems to be in danger of being sidelined altogether.