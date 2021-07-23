Redevelopment continues apace at Lochgilphead’s front green

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thanks to good weather and a happy workforce the landscaping of Lochgilphead’s front green is progressing well in the face of multiple global challenges.

Drainage and land-raising work are on schedule despite difficulties the construction industry is facing.

The combination of a global manufacturing slowdown, Brexit and the Covid pandemic has left some businesses struggling to source the construction materials they need, but contractors Hawthorn Heights are managing to buck the trend.

‘Work is progressing well despite all the global challenges we have at the moment,’ said Argyll and Bute Council business, regeneration and commercial development policy lead Councillor Alastair Redman.

Working on the site, labourer Thomas Logue explained: ‘We’re doing not too badly with getting materials, although I know it’s been difficult for some people in the industry.

‘If there are any delays with getting hold of pipes or something we just work on another part of the job, so we’ve not been held back at all.’

Talking this week to the Argyllshire Advertiser, Thomas, who is from Northern Ireland, explained that this was his first time in Argyll and his experience of the area has been very positive.

He said: ‘I’d never been here before and I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it’s actually great. We’re staying in a wee flat here in the town and it’s been brilliant.

‘People are so friendly and keen to talk. There’s always someone stopping at the fence to ask us how we’re getting on.’

The £1.5million redevelopment will see the installation of a new playpark and public events square as well as walking and cycling facilities.

However, the major work currently ongoing centres around drainage and landscaping to help ease the impact of flooding.

‘What we’re doing just now is laying the plastic layer that will protect the tree roots when the stones are spread,’ Thomas said.

‘It’s hot work in this weather, but we’ve been able to batter on because we’ve had no rain or anything else to delay us.’

Councillor Redman added: ‘A key benefit of the project will be an improved place to allow people to spend more time in the town and have community events with raised ground levels and much-improved drainage.

‘It’s an ambitious project to create a much-improved public space right in the heart of the town centre.

‘I am looking forward to the Front Green being reopened to the public early in 2022.’