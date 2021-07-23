‘Mixed messages’ concern over Furnace surgery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Furnace has been without a doctor’s surgery since the first lockdown, and people are concerned for its future amid reported disagreements between the GP practice and NHS Highland.

The Loch Fyne-side surgery, also formerly a base for dental, podiatry and other services, has seen resources reduced in recent years for a number of reasons, including staffing problems.

Then came the pandemic and closure of the surgery.

The partners at Lochgilphead Medical Centre, which operates GP services in Furnace and Inveraray, said that Furnace residents had received the same service as other patients over the past year through a ‘telephone first’ system.

A statement from the practice continued: ‘We have faced a few challenges which have prevented us from using the Furnace surgery building.

‘Additional cleaning requirements to ensure clinical spaces are safe between patients mean that if we were using two buildings (Inveraray and Furnace) this would eat into patient consultation time.

‘NHS Highland has requested that we are the ‘responsible person’ for the building.

‘As we are not the sole user, we cannot be held solely responsible for the maintenance of the building.

‘We remain short-staffed, particularly within our practice nursing team. We are currently recruiting and would welcome any applicants.

‘We are willing to restart use of the building, however, we have no plans to at present as the Covid pandemic is ongoing.

‘We plan to continue to keep the community up to date via our regular community council meetings.’

An NHS Highland spokesman said: ‘Consistent with the rest of Scotland general practice face-to-face footfall has reduced significantly due to Covid-19 and the provision of NHS Near Me and telephone consultations ensure patients continue to have access to essential primary care services.

‘The practice has also not notified NHS Highland of any intention to close Furnace surgery on a permanent basis.’

Convener of Furnace Community Council Lynda Syed said: ‘This has been dragging on for years.

‘There are a lot of elderly people in the area, many of whom don’t drive, who are finding it extreme difficulty in getting to Inveraray or using technology.

‘And I don’t see why Inveraray people can’t be given appointments in Furnace.

‘Why are we being given mixed messages? We are being told it’s because of Covid on one hand, and on the other it’s because of a dispute. Why can’t they just settle it?’

Furnace resident John Campbell said that one of the reasons he had moved to Furnace around four years ago was because there was a doctor’s surgery nearby.

Mr Campbell added: ‘They have a contract to fulfil at Furnace. They need to honour it.

‘I’ve got a lot of time for the GPs themselves, but it’s the bureaucracy that’s the problem.’