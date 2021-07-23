Doon the watter to Tarbert – and a warm welcome

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Passengers on the PS Waverley have been treated like royalty as they arrive at Tarbert on trips ‘doon the watter’.

Waiting to greet them has been their own personal piper John Hunt.

Pipe major of Loch Fyne Pipe Band, John regularly pipes – under invitation of Tarbert Harbour Authority – for the arrival and departure of the Waverley when she comes into Tarbert on her cruises up and down Loch Fyne.

Though the pipers of Tarbert-based Loch Fyne Pipe Band cannot yet get back to practises, John continues to keep the band represented in the community and is always willing to support events as a solo piper, as he has been doing for almost 30 years.

Band drummers have, however, been able to get back in limited numbers and under strict Covid measures.

A recent grant award from the A’Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund/Foundation Scotland has allowed the band committee to purchase kilts and jackets for players who have either outgrown or need new uniforms.

Loch Fyne Pipe Band lead drummer Brian Hastings said: ‘This is especially welcome as opportunities for income generation have been wiped out as a direct result of the pandemic. There is, however, much more to do regarding uniforms as we have attracted some new players into the band.

‘We hope that as Covid restrictions ease we can get back to doing what we formed to do – entertain local communities and teach anyone who would like to learn.’

Anyone wishing to learn, or join the band should make contact through the Loch Fyne Pipe Band Facebook page or email LochFynePipeBand@yahoo.com