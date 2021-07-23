Covid pressure leads to bare supermarket shelves

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Staff shortages due to the Covid pandemic have led to empty shelves at the Co-op in Lochgilphead and a plea by the store manager for customers not to panic-buy.

According to store manager Mark Crawford Covid cases at the store’s distribution depot have resulted in a number of staff having to isolate and caused significant delays in transporting goods to the store.

Mr Crawford took to social media this week admitting the empty shelves were ‘unacceptable’.

He said: ‘We are having problems with stock availability for the past few weeks because of various issues at the depot. The main one being staff having to isolate as there have been cases and other issues that have had knock-on effects. There is stock in the depot but it is getting it up here that is the problem.

‘I know it is frustrating and unacceptable, but we are doing as much as possible in store. Please do not bulk-buy or panic-buy, although I know there is nothing to buy in bulk.’

Speaking to the Argyllshire Advertiser this week, Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto said: ‘This matter was raised with me earlier this month relating to the Co-op on the Isle of Bute.

‘I contacted the Co-op directly and they advised they have a shortage of HGV drivers due to outbreaks of Covid.

‘Constituents have been in touch with concerns for shortages in both the Lochgilphead store and the Campbeltown store and I am in contact with the Co-op again to ensure that they are doing all they can to provide for their communities.’

When asked to comment about the shortages a spokesperson for Co-op, said: ‘We have experienced some minor disruption to some supplies locally, but we are working closely with our suppliers to ensure that consumers still have access to the same great selection of goods.’