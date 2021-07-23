A day at the races
Covid was never going to stop the ladies from Danny’s shop in Lochgilphead from heading for a birthday bash.
It may have been 11 months late, but the ladies – Anne Smyth, Fiona McLeod, Heather Williams and Sylvia MacDonald – got themselves glammed-up for belated birthday celebrations for Anne and Heather and a day at Ayr races on Monday this week.
No matter how they got on with a wee flutter, every one of them was a winner.