New video showcases Cowal’s Christian roots

A new short film, produced on behalf of the Faith in Cowal group, features a rich religious heritage via pilgrim routes on the Cowal peninsula.

It is narrated by Jim Ritchie and includes a captivating backing track written by Skye Beautyman, Gordon Whyte and Ciaran Whyte and performed by the eXp Youth Work School of Music.

Faith in Cowal project lead Dan Romani explained: ‘After launching a network of pilgrim trails in Cowal just a few weeks ago we have produced a video that we hope will entice people to come and try them out.

‘It reveals fascinating landmarks in all their glory such as Kilmorich church in Cairndow, the carved stones at Kilmodan and Lochgoilhead and Kilmun Church on the banks of Holy Loch, highlighting the natural beauty of the peninsula all the while.

‘It’s aimed at anyone visiting this stunning part of the world; be they cyclists, ramblers or campervan enthusiasts and was created by Glasgow-based company Code Word Zebra with production by Subtle Sensor and features a number of Dunoon residents helping out as extras.

‘There’s such a strong footprint of early Christianity in Cowal and we are delighted that this short film brings it to life in such a vivid way,’ added Dan.

‘We hope the video, and the 200-mile network of trails themselves, will appeal to visitors to the area.’

A total of 15 historic sites are included in the trail, all playing a significant role in the birth of Celtic Christianity

The Church of Scotland funded-project involves 19 trails divided into five loops which criss-cross the peninsula.

The walks offer a mix of forestry roads, woodland tracks and existing heritage trails as well as more challenging terrain for serious hikers.

Some of the sites that book-end each trail date as far back as the 5th and 6th centuries as well as more ancient landmarks such as Auchnaha Cairn that are thought to be Neolithic in origin.

The video, along with information about the pilgrim sites and detailed walking guides for The Cowal Pilgrimage, can all be found on the Faith in Cowal website.

Alternatively, view the video on YouTube by searching ‘The Cowal Pilgrimage‘.