Inveraray scratch trophy heads for Tarbert

The Inveraray Gents Open was held on Saturday July 17.

With excellent playing conditions the course proved a difficult test for competing golfers.

The scratch category provided the tightest of finishes, with three players finishing on 82.

The result was settled by countback over the final six holes.

The winner of the scratch competition was Bruce McLean of Tarbert Golf Club, narrowly edging out Peter McLean, also from Tarbert.

Third spot went to Steven Gilmour of Machrihanish GC.

In the nett competition the prizes were all taken by Inveraray players.

John MacDonald won the title with DJ MacDonald second as he beat Duncan Robertson on countback with a better inward nine.

Duncan Robertson also won the trophy for best Inveraray scratch score with an 86.

The club would like to thank all the visiting players from Tarbert, Lochgilphead, Carradale, Torrance House, Dalmally, Machrihanish, Glencruitten, Cardross, Whitecraigs, Dunaverty and Cowglen golf clubs for coming along and supporting the event.

Inveraray Golf Club would also like to thank The George Hotel for its continued sponsorship of the event.