Golfer Chris steals the show at sun-kissed Lochgilphead

Lochgilphead Golf Club gents headed out in bright sunshine to play the third of their charity cup rounds.

Conditions on the course were excellent and the golf matched it on Saturday July 17.

The winner was David MacKinnon with a six-under-par score of 58, beating Graham Dick by four strokes.

Excellent scores were the name of the game for the ladies too as they competed for their July medal.

Donna McKellar, not to be outdone by the men, returned a fantastic seven-under-par score of 59, beating Kathleen Young by five strokes.

On Sunday it was The Captain William Todd trophy, which is open to gents, ladies and juniors.

There was a great turnout and competition was fierce with more excellent scoring.

Chris McIntosh stole the show with a fantastic 46 points, beating Keith Cowan by three points. Some handicap reductions will be following.

On Friday, junior members Alexander Cunningham, Lilly Cameron and Kenzi Campbell represented the club in a flag competition at Buchanan Castle Golf Club organised by Scottish Golf.

They had a great day and came away with second place.

Well done to them, and there is every chance their names will soon be appearing in the winners report for junior competitions at the club.

Note: We have been asked to point out that Kenny Crawford’s winning score in the Lochgilphead gents open on July 3 was 58 rather than 59, as reported in our July 9 edition.