Diversified farms award looks for innovation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Applications are now open for the new AgriScot Diversified Farm of the Year award.

It is open to any farming businesses in Scotland able to demonstrate excellence in a diversified, farm-based enterprise – from tourism to renewable energy to retail and everything in between.

Ceri Ritchie, sector manager at awards organiser SAC Consulting, said: ‘Across Scotland many farm businesses have successfully diversified to create new on-farm enterprises and income streams.

‘This award is the opportunity to showcase this forward thinking and innovation, and to be an ambassador for Scottish farming.’

The Scottish Farm Business Survey results earlier this year highlighted the importance of diversification as farm incomes come under pressure and are subject to the uncertainties of global climate emergency and changes in agricultural policy.

Sascha Grierson, senior project manager at SAC Consulting for the Scottish Farm Business Survey, said: ‘The bright result on the horizon in the survey is the impact of diversification on business profitability.

‘Farms that diversify show a doubling of their farm business income with often fairly straightforward diversifications that do not require large amounts of capital.

‘Diversification has the potential for farmers to generate new income streams and provide a sustainable future for their farming business.’

‘The Scottish agriculture sector has experienced some of the most testing periods in its history,’ said Roddy McLean, agriculture director for sponsor Royal Bank of Scotland, ‘but these challenges have brought into sharp focus the crucial role that AgriScot plays in bringing the industry together.

‘The recent challenges have also shown how important diversification can be in keeping a farming business healthy.

‘As a bank that is committed to the sector here in Scotland, we are delighted to sponsor the new Diversified Farm of the Year award for 2021.

‘This is an opportunity to showcase the talent that our industry has to offer and will hopefully inspire others to consider what they might do in the future.’

Do you know of a diversified farm business with a great story, worthy of recognition?

Then download the application form today at www.sruc.ac.uk/agriscot-dfya. The deadline for receipt of applications is 5pm on Monday September 20.