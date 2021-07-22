Archie MacNab trophy success for Malcolm

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Another wonderful Saturday at Glenralloch was enjoyed by those who gathered for the second round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Cup.

The Tarbert course is in superb condition with the greens as good as anywhere just now.

Malcolm McAlpine enjoyed a seven-shot lead going into the second round and although he couldn’t match his incredible first round he managed to add 34 points to give a total of 81.

This gave him a comfortable five-shot victory over Bruce MacNab on 76 and John MacNab on 75.

The best scores on the day were from B MacNab on 38, JS MacNab on 37 bih and Duncan Johnstone 37.

Tarbert brothers Bruce and Peter McLean enjoyed success at the Inveraray Open with Bruce edging out Peter on the better inward half to take the scratch prize.

The ladies recently completed their club championship with Angela Vernel coming out top, well done Angela on your success.

Saturday July 24 sees The GolfinScotland Par 3 open take place, open to both ladies and gents.

The winner will head to Swanston New Golf Club in August for the chance of heading to Sawgrass, Florida. Enter through Tarbert Golf Club’s website or phone the clubhouse.