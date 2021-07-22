Announcements – July 23, 2021

MARRIAGE

CAMERON-MILLAR – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of Fraser son of Jennifer and the late John, Southend, to Alison, eldest daughter of Robert and Myra, Machrihanish on Friday July 2, 2021 at Carskiey House, Southend by Rev. Steve Fulcher. A long awaited special day.

MCFADYEN – MCCALLUM – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of David, eldest son of Billy and Pam McFadyen to Laura Jane, daughter of Jean McLachlan and Stuart McCallum, and step-daughter of John McLachlan, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Carskiey House, Southend. A very special day.

DEATH

KING – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on the July 7, 2021, Janet Danskin McCallum Taylor (Janeta) in her 81st Year, Robinhood Cottage, Waterfoot, Carradale, and formerly of Burnside, Glasgow, dearly beloved wife of Frank King, much loved mum of Graeme, Stuart and Niall, loving grandma of Rebekka, Robson, Adelle and James and a loving sister of Wilma. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Janeta’s funeral will take place on Friday, July 23, in Carradale. The cortege will leave Saddell and Carradale Parish Church at 1pm. Travelling through the village to the harbour before going to Brackley Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Janeta may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MACLEAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on July 15, 2021, Malcolm Stewart MacLean (Calum) in his 75th year, Calrose, Kintyre Gardens, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Roselyn Farmer, much loved dad of Julie and the late Greig, father-in-law of Charles and adored papa of Erin and Niamh.

WILLIS – Peacefully, after a long struggle, with her family by her side, on July 20, 2021, Isabella Willis (Issy MacVicar) in her 55th year of 7 Meadows Place, Lochgilphead and formerly of Ford. Beloved youngest daughter of Flora and the late Donald MacVicar.

Cherished Mum of Nicky, a much respected mother-in-law of John and adored Granny of Alexander. Dearly loved sister of Mags, Iain and Archie. A special aunt, niece and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A graveside service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at 12noon. For those wishing to pay their respects the funeral cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church at 11.45am, travelling along Bishopton Road, passing the Riverside en route to Achnabreac Cemetery. Please observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

DICKSON – The family of the late Nan Dickson, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all staff at Ardfenaig Care Home, for the excellent care and attention Nan received during her stay there, thanks also to Rev Rodger Crooks for his Service at Carrick Cemetery, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Piper Iain Campbell for his excellent playing and to everyone who lined the route to the Cemetery to pay their respects, it was very much appreciated by the family.

MAULE – Alistair and Susan would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, messages of support and cards received following the sad loss of Betty. Special thanks to the staff of Glenaray Ward for their kind care and attention given to Betty. Our thanks are extended to Rev. Dorothy Wallace for a personal and uplifting service; Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for dignified and professional services; to the Cairnbaan Hotel for fine purvey. Finally our thanks to all who paid their respects as the funeral cortege made its way to Achnabreac Cemetery.

IN MEMORIAMS

GAULD – In loving memory of my dearest husband John, who passed away on July 22, 2020, dearly loved and remembered every day, always in my heart.

‘It broke our hearts to lose you

But you did not go alone,

A part of us went with you,

The day God took you home’.

Thinking of you always,

– Margaret and all the family.

MACGILP – In loving memory of Alasdair who died July 24, 2017.

Loving you always, forgetting you never

In our hearts you will stay forever.

-Sina and family

THOMSON – In loving memory of Graham, sadly taken on July 26, 2019. A loving husband, father, father-in-law, papa and granda.

Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts

– Love Esther and family.

Ne Obliviscaris