Last call for Argyll musicians

A final call is being made to Argyll musicians to showcase their talents at the 2021 MOJO festival in Ardfern.

With a number of acts already showing interest, time is short to be included in the final line-up for this feast of original music, with a deadline now set of July 31 for submissions.

Organisers remain hopeful that MOJO can be held as planned on October 16 – but should Covid interfere, the same acts will be carried forward to the first available opportunity after that.

Anyone taking part must perform a 30-40 minute set of original music and be aged 16 and over.

To apply, send a short description of your music accompanied with a demo – video, EP, Soundcloud, YouTube are all accepted – via the MOJO Argyll Facebook page by July 31.

Previous MOJO artists can re-apply, provided it is with new material.