Record-breaking Murray sets new athletics standards
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A rising athletics star shone at Lochgilphead Joint Campus Sports Day at the end of May.
S3 pupil Murray MacDonald contested six individual events and a relay race.
Not only did he win all six events – and the relay – he set new school records in each of the four field events.
His 5.40m long jump was a record, as was his 1.50m clearance in the high jump followed by a 13.10m shot putt and 28.22m javelin throw.
All four records were previously set between 2004 and 2007.
Murray still had time and energy to win both the 80m and 800m track events.
Mid Argyll Athletics Club coach and stalwart of Argyll athletics Bill MacCallum said: ‘Congratulations to Murray on his amazing performance.’