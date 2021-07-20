Dog fouling targeted in new campaign

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council has launched a campaign to encourage dog owners to clean up after their pet.

The four-week social media campaign features pictures of dogs beside quotations which say how the pets feel when their owners make the effort to clean up, or let them down by not bothering.

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie led the call for dog owners to be responsible.

He said: ‘This is something I know most communities feel strongly about and we need to tackle it together.

‘Most people clean up after their dogs , but we need to remind the one in 10 that don’t pick up that this just isn’t acceptable.

‘To tell us, in confidence, about a dog owner who does not clean up after their dog, you can call us on 01546 605514 or online at Report It (argyll-bute.gov.uk).

‘Provide as much detail as possible and we may be able to take action. Sometimes a warning is enough to deter further offences.’