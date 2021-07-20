Announcements – June 16, 2021

DEATHS

DICKSON – On July 9, 2021, peacefully at Ardfenaig Care Home, Agnes (Nan) Dickson, in her 89th year, beloved daughter of the late George and Barbara Dickson, much loved sister of William, George, Duncan and the late Adam, dear aunt of Eileen, Stephen, Andrew, Alison and Karlina and a great aunt of all the family. A private funeral service will take place at Carrick Cemetery on Friday, July 16, for those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from Nans home, 4 Oakfield Tarbert at 11.15am, continue to her favourite spot at the concrete and then back through Harbour Street on route the cemetery.

DOHERTY – Suddenly at his home, Ardlamont, Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, on July 9, 2021, Brendan John Doherty, in his 68th year. Beloved son of the late Thomas Doherty and Connie Embery. Much loved brother of Margaret, Eileen, Mary, Michael and the late Anne. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A private family service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Followed by interment at St. Brendan’s Chapel Churchyard, Skipness at 12.45pm. For those wishing to pay their respects the funeral cortege will leave St. Margaret’s Church at approximately 11.15am, travelling down Argyll Street, turning onto Poltalloch Street and then pass through Ardrishaig at approximately 11.30am en-route to Skipness.

MAGUIRE – Peacefully at home, 125 Longrow Campbeltown, on July 11, 2021, Edward James Maguire (Eddie) in his 75th year, dearly beloved dad of John and Kevin, much loved brother of Brian and a loving uncle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Eddie’s funeral will take place on Friday, July 16. The cortege will leave St Kierans RC Church at 1.00pm after a short prayer, we will travel up John Street, along Argyll Street, down New Quay Street, past the Cross, up Main Street, into Longrow and onto Patchan Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Eddie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MAULE – Suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, Elizabeth (Betty) Maule, née Pennel, aged 92 years of Kames Cottage, Lochgair. Beloved wife of the late Stan Maule and much loved mother of Alistair. Loving sister of Walter, and the late Jim, John and George. A dear aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and much respected former work colleague to many. A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

WILSON – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on July 7, 2021, Dulcie Jean Wilson née Wheatley, in her 90th year, formerly of Kelmscott, Lochpark, Carradale, a much loved sister, sister-in-law and friend to many. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Dulcie’s funeral will take place in Cardross Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

DAVIDSON – Joan, Tracey and families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, media messages, flowers and other expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Rene. Thanks also to the hospital nurses, district nurses and Doctor Lazerus. A special thank you to all the carers who supported Mum and allowed us to keep at her at home. Our thanks to the Ardshiel Hotel for their excellent catering. Sincere thanks to the Reverend W. Crossan for his support and comforting words at the church and graveside. Thanks to Kenneth Blair and his staff for their professionalism and thoughtful attention to detail. Our thanks to those who came to pay their respects at the church and along the route to the (Kilkerran) Cemetery.

IN MEMORIAMS

KERR – In precious memories of John Kerr, died July 13, 2020, age 86 years.

John,

I loved you then,

I love you still

I always have,

I always will,

– Ishbel.

KERR – Precious memories of our dear Dad, died July, 13 2020.

There is no one else on earth so special as you were to us.

We hold you forever our precious Dad,

In our hearts and memories you made us laugh every single day, you really were the best Dad.

And even though you are not here, the time we had was precious.

We wish we had just one more chance to see your tender smile.

To laugh with you again our Dad just for a little while.

So Dad, this is not goodbye and this is not goodnight.

Because you’re still here by our side.

Holding us so tight.

Love you forever Dad.

– Iona, John and Paul xxxxxxxxx

KERR – Precious memories of our Grampa, died July 13, 2020.

Heaven has received another angel,

The night sky another star.

Your life has become a loving memory,

We know you will never be far.

We know you are watching over us,

As our life’s go on.

We will treasure the memories we have of you,

We can’t believe you’re a year gone.

We love and miss you with all our hearts but

As long as we have our loving memories,

We will never be far apart.

Lots of love,

– Peter-John and Feuna xx

KEYTE – In loving memory of my brother Stuart, who passed away July 19, 2020.

Always on my mind

Forever in my heart

– Campbell and family.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife Fiona, mum, granny and GG, who passed away July 15, 2017.

Loved and missed every day.

– John and family.

MCLEAN – Remembering with love, Charlie McLean.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

A loving husband, father, son and brother.

Always remembered with love from all of the extended family at home and away.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear mum, Jane Brown Bell, died July 14, 1985.

Close in my heart your memory is kept

Of the mum I loved and will never forget.

– Your loving daughter Norma, Jim and family.

WHELTON – Inserted in loving memory of my beloved mother, Agnes Morrison McEachran Stewart (Nana), who died July 14, 1996.

Along the road of memories that leads me back to you

Are thoughts of us together

And the happy times we knew

And every day that passes

I seem to find a way

To wander back to meet you

On the road to yesterday.

Sadly missed.

– Johnnie.