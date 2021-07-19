Your Pictures – July 16, 2021

A gorgeous sunrise over Loch Fyne, as seen from Minard. Photo: Aimee MacTavish

Aimee MacTavish from Balliemore, Kilmichael Glassary sent us this week’s two featured photographs.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk