Beach clean volunteers wanted

The Marine Conservation Society will hold its annual Great British Beach Clean later this year and wants Argyll volunteers to get involved.

The UK’s beaches and seas are a haven for an incredible variety of wildlife which is at risk from pollution. Animals can get tangled in plastic packaging, become distressed or mistake pollution such as plastic bags for food.

Catherine Gemmell, Scotland Conservation Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: ‘So many have found peace and enjoyment at the beach over the last year and with more of us heading to the coast this summer, we need as many people as possible to help give something back to our spectacular Scottish shores.

‘With this year being designated as the Year of Coast and Waters, we look forward to seeing locals and visitors enjoying Scotland’s world class beaches while looking after them at the same time.’

Sign up for a beach clean from September 17 to September 26 via the Marine Conservation Society website.