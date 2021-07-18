Police report – July 16, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Dinghy stolen

Police are investigating the theft, between 12pm on Friday June 18 and 10am on Sunday July 4, of a grey Avon Red Crest Dinghy with a blue outboard motor which had been tied to the foreshore at Tayvallich. Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive behaviour

Reports were received at about 9.30pm on Sunday July 11 of a man allegedly behaving abusively to a woman at Fleming Court in Lochgilphead. Police officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with abusive behaviour, possession of a controlled substance and kept in custody for court. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of vehicle

About 3pm on Sunday July 11 at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, police located an allegedly stolen vehicle, reported from outside Argyll and Bute. The driver was identified and arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. He was later charged with the offence and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Car damaged

At around 3pm on Saturday July 10 at Point Sands Caravan Park, Tayinloan, a silver Fiat Ducato camper van reportedly reversed into a car, damaging it, before driving off without reporting the damage. The matter was reported to police, with the vehicle identified and enquiries continue to trace the driver.