Global interest in historic Kilberry Castle

The chance to own a piece of Argyll history has attracted a flurry of interest from across the globe.

Kilberry Castle was built just as Christopher Columbus was setting sail for the new world in the 15th century and has been owned by the Campbell family since 1550.

Now the 10-bedroom tower house is up for sale and enquiries are coming in thick and fast.

Knight Frank selling agent Tom Stewart-Moore said: ‘We’ve had more than 40 viewings booked in the first week of it being on the market, with interest from throughout Europe, the Middle East and the USA.

‘The romance of owning a castle, added to the amazing buoyancy of the rural market at the moment, has attracted huge numbers to this property.

‘With everybody watching Escape to the Chateau and the like, it’s a wonderful opportunity for someone wanting a lifestyle change.’

Tom said there had been enquiries from a broad mix of people: some considering the purchase as a primary residence and others as a second home.

There have also been some commercial enquiries, but as Tom explained, anyone wishing to establish a business at the castle would have to seek permission for a change of use as it has been a family home for all of its 600-year history.

Regardless of where the castle’s future lies it is in need of some careful attention from its new owners and considerable investment.

‘The whole place will need to be rewired, new plumbing and a heating system installed,’ said Tom, adding that the amount the new owner will have to spend could be anywhere from £1million-£2million.

With viewing requests increasing every day Tom expects the sale to go to a closing date at the end of July or beginning of August.