New affordable homes for Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) is ready to build four new homes for affordable rent in Tarbert.

The three-bedroomed terraced homes will be built next to the association’s existing development at Oakhill.

The £904,000 development is the result of a funding partnership between the Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council and ACHA.

Lochgilphead-based building firm MacLeod Construction Ltd has been awarded the nine-month contract.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Anne Horn said: ‘I am delighted to hear that work is to start on the Argyll Community Housing Association project in Tarbert.

‘The project has taken some time to be realised and I thank ACHA officers for their efforts to bring the development together to provide much-needed family homes in the village.’

‘It is great to get this much-needed housing project on site,’ said ACHA chief executive Alastair MacGregor.

‘It has taken longer than we had hoped due to title issues and Covid-19 but we are there now.

‘This development is part of ACHA’s ongoing strategy to meet housing need in smaller communities in Argyll.

‘It will add four new homes to go alongside completed new builds in Dalmally, Kilmartin, Cairnbaan, Bonawe, Inveraray and Coll.

‘I look forward to seeing the completed development in nine months’ time.’