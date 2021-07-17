Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 16, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Community enterprise

In changing times for Argyll, with amenities disappearing at an alarming rate, people are increasingly doing things for themselves.

A local shop is an important part of any community, serving not just as a place to buy teabags but also as a social hub where people meet and have a blether.

More power to the elbow of the people of Skipness in their plans to run the shop for the community’s benefit.

We wish them well.

As we do, of course, the Inveraray community in its plan to buy and run the pier. It has been so sad to see the link between the water and town effectively broken for years now. The people will have the town’s interests at heart, and they are very appreciative of any sum of money towards their ultimate aim.

Electric Elaine

Congratulations to Elaine MacEachern on her success after such a long spell away from racing. Her talent and will to win are still there, and with the help of her family, supporters and sponsors, who knows what adventures lie ahead?