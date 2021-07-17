Aquatic art project explores new hope

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An extraordinary artist residency will begin next week around Tayvallich as a celebration of the area’s natural heritage.

From July 18 to 24 four artists will immerse themselves in their craft when they begin their sub-aquatic project – painting, drawing and sculpting below water.

Wildlife painters John Threlfall, Esther Tyson and Chris Rose will be joined by sculptor Harriet Mead in their bid to capture the essence of the area’s seascape in their work.

The residency has been organised to celebrate the Argyll coasts and islands’ designation as an international Hope Spot which recognises its unique beauty, history and wildlife.

Argyll’s marine environment is the first in the UK to be awarded this title and it is an important accolade according to Friends of the Sound of Jura board member Jane Smith.

‘The Hope Spot designation offers a wonderful opportunity for us all locally,’ she said.

‘We want people and businesses to have a think about what it means to them and how they can use it to benefit all the community.

‘For generations our local waters’ world-class natural riches have sustained the coastal communities; we want to make sure they continue to do so far into the future.’

The artists will be displaying their creations and hosting a meet and greet on Saturday July 24 at the Tayvallich Weekend.

Visit argyllhopespot.scot for more information on the Argyll Coast and Islands Hope Spot.