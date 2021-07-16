Skipness village store set for community ownership

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

By Fiona Ross

The people of Skipness have plans to follow the lead of neighbouring Carradale and take over the village shop.

As Carradale Community Trust announced the opening of a new shop and post office on June 8 after two years of fundraising, plans to convert Skipness village store into community ownership have been given a vital boost.

The owner of the premises, Claonaig Estate, is reported to have agreed to sell the shop to the community and now a project to refurbish it – and the adjoining house – has been set in motion.

‘We are hoping that by bringing the house up to a modern, habitable standard we will be able to attract people to take on the shop,’ said Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust co-opted director Bill McHugh.

The trust has already received enquiries from interested parties looking to take on the shop as part of a lifestyle change.

‘Whoever takes it on will be expected to cater as best they can for the community’s needs while also being commercially viable.

‘We are looking for someone who is really enterprising’ said Bill. ‘Hopefully the village post office can also be re-established as part of this process.’

The community trust will now approach Highland and Islands Enterprise for help with a feasibility plan and formal community consultation. An architect will then be appointed to appraise the buildings and work out costs.

‘The house hasn’t been lived in since 1980 so will need some work and maybe a small extension, subject to planning permission,’ Bill added.

‘We think that providing accommodation will be important, as housing is in such short supply locally.’

Kintyre and the Islands councillor and Argyll and Bute Council policy lead for business, regeneration and commercial development, Alastair Redman, said: ‘Community shops have been successful in many parts of Argyll, elsewhere in Scotland and the UK, but the key thing is securing sufficient income to make the venture viable which will be a challenge in a small rural community such as Skipness.

‘This venture would have my full support as local councillor for the area.’

To finance the purchase the community will apply to the Scottish Land Fund, which has backed similar community acquisitions elsewhere in Argyll.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Councillor Robin Currie, also Kintyre and the Islands, has supported the establishments of community shops in Islay, Jura and Carradale.

He said: ‘I’m fully supportive of any community that wishes to take over its local shop as I appreciate the importance of having a local shop.’

The trust is hopeful that, with funding and planning permission secured, the shop could be up and running next spring.

Potential applicants are invited to email mchugh1951@outlook.com for more information from Bill McHugh.