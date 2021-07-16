Rural insurer’s donation supports Kintyre helipad

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

South Kintyre Development Trust is one of 32 charities in Scotland to benefit from a fund set up by a rural insurance company.

In response to the challenges faced by communities across the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, NFU Mutual announced £2.75m of funding for local and national charities in 2021.

The insurer has donated £2m through its Agency Giving Fund to help charities across many sectors to keep their life-changing services going.

In Scotland, NFU Mutual agent and branch offices have nominated 32 charities to receive a combined donation of more than £206,000 from the fund.

The funds have been issued over 16 weeks from the end of February, offering support as lockdown measures continue to impact communities.

Nominated by the Campbeltown agency, South Kintyre Development Trust (SKDT) is one beneficiary.

The donation of more than £6,400 will enable SKDT to manage and maintain the Robert Black Memorial Helipad over coming years.

South Kintyre Development Trust manager Eric Spence said: ‘This is a vital lifeline service and will save lives by reducing transfer time for critical patients to and from hospitals in Glasgow.

‘This donation will ensure that the helipad is able to be used as and when necessary all year round.

‘SKDT has also supported the local community throughout the pandemic and lockdowns.

‘We took the lead in setting up the Kintyre Community Resilience Group which, working closely with other community groups including Shopper-Aide and Kintyre Foodbank, used volunteers to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens could continue to access the food and medicines they needed.

‘We also distributed more than 2,000 face masks, 4,000 bars of soap and 1,000 bottles of sanitiser to the local population to ease the transition out of lockdown.’

Mark McBrearty, NFU Mutual regional manager for Scotland, said: ‘The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on everybody, including our customers and their local communities.

‘Charities like South Kintyre Development Trust are making a wonderful difference to communities across Scotland in these challenging times, and we are proud that our agents have nominated a wide range of local causes to benefit from NFU Mutual’s national fund.’