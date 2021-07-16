Elaine takes British title – now watch this space

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ormsary woman Elaine MacEachern has crowned a spectacular return to competitive motocross by winning the PP Sports ACU British Women’s Motocross Championship.

Sitting on 259 championship points, she held a narrow nine-point lead at the top of the table over second place rider Kathryn Booth going into the final round at the Skelder Bank circuit in Whitby over the weekend of July 10-11.

Elaine had been away from racing for three-and-a-half years since competing in the 2017 World Motocross Championship as a teenager on tracks across Europe and as far away as Indonesia.

Three-and-a-half months since her return to the track, the 23-year-old telecoms engineer, now living in Renfrew, went on to win three out of four motos at Whitby’s hardpack circuit and secure the title.

This was despite being unable to ride for two weeks beforehand due to an infected arm wound sustained in the previous round at Exeter.

Second place went to Kathryn Booth, ahead of Grace Richards in third.

Elaine said: ‘What a feeling it is. Four out of four holeshots, three race wins and a second place was enough for me to become champion with 19 points to spare.’

She continued: ‘A huge thank you to dad, who has done everything for me from driving miles and miles, prepping my bike to being my biggest critic and supporter all in one; I honestly could not have done any of this without him.

‘A big thanks to my mum and sister for putting up with the good and bad of the sport, being our biggest supporters and encouragement behind the scenes.

‘Also a great big thank you to Douglas Watt who went out of his way to leave his family on each weekend to be there to help my dad and I. Best time keeper and motivator we needed!

‘But to the ones that truly made it possible for me to get to the tracks each weekend, my sponsors. An enormous thank you to them all.’

Cryptically, she added: ‘I’m chuffed to be back – but what’s next? Watch this space!’