Jenni says hello to Holyrood
The newly-elected MSP for Argyll and Bute arrived at Holyrood for her induction today.
Islay’s Jenni Minto, who becomes the first female MSP to represent the area, swept to victory for the SNP in last Thursday’s poll.
Her majority, extending to nearly 9,000-strong over the nearest rival, follows a record-breaking turnout of 67.8 per cent of the electorate across the area.
Party officials hailed it as the highest percentage for the constituency in the previous five Holyrood elections and the ‘largest majority held by any Argyll & Bute parliamentarian at either Holyrood or Westminster’.
Jenni also notched up a first by becoming the first Argyll & Bute MSP to live on an island which will be seen as valuable in Holyrood with the constituency containing 23 inhabited islands.
Commenting on her election, she said: ‘It is an incredible privilege to have been elected MSP for Argyll & Bute – Scotland’s most beautiful constituency.
‘I would like to give my thanks to all those who voted for me and have put their trust in me to represent you.
‘The strength of the SNP’s result here has humbled me but I think it’s a fitting tribute to the hard work of all our activists, our local councillors, our MP Brendan O’Hara and in particular our former MSP Michael Russell.’
She added: ‘I was able to spend the final 12 days of the campaign travelling around the constituency, meeting with people and discussing our shared passions for our communities.
‘What was clear to me is that those who live here know what is best for their communities and that is the message I take with me to Holyrood.’