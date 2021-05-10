Inveraray Castle set to reopen for 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Inveraray Castle is planning to reopen its doors for the season on May 27.
After a limited season in 2020 and a delayed start to 2021, the family and team at Inveraray Castle are delighted that the house will be open to visitors after so long.
Home to the Dukes of Argyll and the seat of the clan Campbell, Inveraray Castle is one of Scotland’s most visited and recognised buildings.
Inspired by Vanbrugh – of Castle Howard and Blenheim Palace – its baroque, Palladian and gothic style is fairytale in design while the interiors include exquisite hand painted walls and ceilings.
French tapestries still hang in the rooms they were intended for; a soaring 21-metre high room displays arms in the Armoury Hall; and there are items from Queen Victoria and her daughter Princess Louise (who was married to the ninth duke) as well as a room dedicated to the clan Campbell.
The Campbell family has been a key part of Scottish and British events since their arrival in the 1220s and the experienced team of guides will be on hand to bring the family’s extraordinary history to life with anecdotes and explanations.
From Robert the Bruce to clan wars, Rob Roy, royalty, scandals and even the paranormal, the family and house have played a major part through British history.
The castle gardens will also open, extending to 16 acres of formal lawns and flower beds as well as 180 hectares of park and woodland.
One of the most important designed landscapes in Scotland, the garden is famous for its rhododendrons and azaleas as well as trees planted by distinguished visitors in the past.
Planned walks are throughout the estate including one up Dun na Cuaiche overlooking the castle, Inveraray town, Loch Fyne and the majesty of the west Highlands.
The estate will be open for those who wish just to walk in the grounds and both the shop, coffee shop and parking will be available to non-castle visitors.
Torquhil Argyll, the 13th duke, said: ‘We have spent the closed months preparing for the reopening and welcoming back visitors.
‘We have missed the energy and buzz that a visitor brings with them. Inveraray Castle was one of the first stately homes ever to open its doors in 1953 and we can’t wait to share our home and history with visitors again.’
The castle will be opened with the safety of the visitor in mind.
Covid regulations will be adhered to and there will be regular cleaning, hand sanitising stations and contactless payments, while an online booking system will reduce the chance of overcrowding.