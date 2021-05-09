Memories of an Inveraray fire
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The photograph above came into the hands of the Argyllshire Advertiser thanks to the late Niall Iain MacLean of Inveraray.
Mr MacLean sadly passed away last April at the age of 91, but after his passing the paper received a bundle of photographs courtesy of Mr MacLean’s wife Ines, and she included the following note: ‘These are some photographs that Niall Iain wanted to send you just around the beginning of lockdown. I hope you may find them of some interest.’
They certainly are of interest, and we thank Mrs MacLean for being kind enough to send them on.
The photo above, showing the Argyll Arms Hotel – now the Inveraray Inn – on fire has a date on the back, presumably written by Niall Iain himself, of 1952.
In the same handwriting it is also noted: ‘Fire! Argyll Arms Hotel. The fire [as far as can be made out] broke the lease.’
Can any of our readers remember this incident? What was meant by ‘broke the lease’?
We would be pleased to hear from anyone with memories and knowledge of the time.
Contact the newspaper by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.