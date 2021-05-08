News from the districts – May 7, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray

A highlight of Inveraray summers is the annual church sale, and this year’s is underway, with suitable Covid precautions in place.

With the shift from level four to three across Scotland, the church opened its fundraising sale of second-hand delights from May 1.

Glenaray and Inveraray church officer Wilma Wood said: ‘This is the parish’s main fundraising event, and it is staffed by churchgoers and non-churchgoers – it brings us all together – always a good idea, but even more important in these years of Covid and lockdowns.

‘A rota will be in the hall for anyone who would like to join us. Some young blood would be nice.’

For anyone looking to sell unwanted goods, she added: ‘Get your spring clean clear out down to the hall.

‘All safety measures will be in place and masks must be worn; there is a track and trace book in hall too.

‘We appreciate all your continued support.’

Kintyre

An epic 66-mile circular route has opened in Kintyre in time for summer.

Kintyre 66, or K66, takes inspiration from the fabled US highway Route 66 – while encouraging visitors to slow down and enjoy the ride.

The route, which launched on April 30, covers 66 miles in west Kintyre, Gigha, Machrihanish, Southend, Campbeltown, east Kintyre and Tarbert and Skipness.

A new map will provide options to start from any part of the route, pinpointing trails, places to explore, natural heritage sites, wildlife watching spots and local food and drink to enjoy along the way.

The campaign is spearheaded by Explore Kintyre and Gigha Tourism and Marketing Group, supported by CalMac.

Niall Macalister Hall, chairman of the Kintyre and Gigha Marketing Group, said: ‘With a record staycation summer expected this year, K66 has been developed to encourage visitors to explore the whole of Kintyre – slowly and at their leisure – with plenty of open spaces and places of interest branching off the main route.’

Argyll and Bute

The A83 from Loch Lomond to Lochgilphead has featured in the top 10 most beautiful road trips in a nationwide study of the UK’s most breath-taking routes to explore by car.

The poll of motorists revealed the journey from Loch Lomond to Glencoe as Britain’s most beautiful, coming in with 24 per cent of the vote – just ahead of the scenic route from Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District on 23 per cent.

The study, conducted by forecourt operator MFG (Motor Fuel Group) also showed that, with 15 per cent of the vote, the journey from Loch Lomond to Lochgilphead – via the spectacular Rest and be Thankful and beautiful Loch Fyne – was favourite for 15 per cent of those polled, coming in ninth.

Isle of Bute

Bute Island Foods has been presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Since its first foray into the dairy-free cheese market back in 1988, the island-based company has grown to become one of the world’s leading vegan brands, supplying major-league supermarkets as far afield as Australia with its range of ‘Sheese’ products – and winning a string of awards along the way.

The prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise is made annually to businesses which have demonstrated outstanding achievement in one of four categories – innovation, sustainable development, promoting opportunity through social mobility and international trade – for the latter of which Bute Island Foods won the award.

The company received its award from the Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute, as the official representatives of HM The Queen.

Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to hear that Bute Island Foods has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

‘The Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute is always very keen to hear from businesses which are interested in the Queen’s Award for Enterprise scheme, and to offer encouragement and assistance with the process where possible.

‘If your business may be eligible, or you would like to highlight a local company which has demonstrated real growth and meets the criteria, please do get in touch with the Lieutenancy at lord-lieutenant@argyll-bute.gov.uk in the first instance.’