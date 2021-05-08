Highlands and Islands regional MSPs declared
After an election like no other, the eight people who will represent the people of Argyll and Bute in the Scottish Parliament for the next five years have been decided.
The count after Thursday’s vote was carried out under strict Covid protocols the following day, Friday May 7, with Jenni Minto announced as the constituency MSP for Argyll and Bute around 6pm, succeeding fellow SNP member Michael Russell as the incumbent.
Shortly after 5pm the day after that, Saturday, the Argyll and Bute regional count was complete and combined with those from the seven other Highlands and Islands constituences – from Shetland to Lochaber – to decide the regional list.
With the results in, Inverness-based regional returning officer for Highland and Islands, Donna Manson, declared the results for the regional list, with the following seven members elected on a 66.1 per cent overall turnout:
Douglas Ross – Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party
Edward Mountain – Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party
Rhoda Grant – Scottish Labour Party
Donald Cameron – Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party
Ariane Claire Burgess – Scottish Green Party
Jamie Halcro Johnston – Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party
Emma Roddick – Scottish National Party
Elections to the Scottish Parliament are carried out using the additional member voting system, combining the traditional first past the post system and proportional representation.
The Argyll and Bute constituency result, on a 67.8 per cent turnout, was:
Donald Cameron, Cons: 7,645
Jenni Minto, SNP: 16,608
Alan Reid, LibDem: 6,874
Lewis White, Lab: 2,436
Votes cast: 33,728
Spoiled/rejected: 165.