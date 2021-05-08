Health board urges patience over Covid vaccines

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Health chiefs in Argyll and Bute have asked for patience among residents as the Covid-19 vaccine programme continues to be rolled out.

NHS Highland has requested that patients should only contact their GP practice about the vaccine if they are over 50 and have not yet been offered their jab.

Figures published by Public Health Scotland showed that as of April 28, 65.5 per cent of people in the NHS Highland area had been given their first vaccine, and 33 per cent had received their second dose.

For the Argyll and Bute Council area, the figures were 69.5 per cent for the first dose and 33.6 per cent for the second dose.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, also said that GP practices had already fielded many calls about vaccines.

He said: ‘We know everyone is keen to get their vaccination as soon as possible and it is heartening to see so many people taking up the invitation to be vaccinated.

‘However, we are also asking for patience from the groups who have yet to be invited for their first vaccine.

‘The majority of people in the NHS Highland area will be invited by their GP practice and our practice teams are receiving a large number of calls asking about vaccine at a time when they are already very busy.

‘Please only contact your practice about the vaccine if you are over the age of 50 and have yet to be invited for your appointment.

‘For those aged 40-49, please do not contact your practice about your vaccination. They will be in touch with you in due course.’

Other figures have also shown that 87.2 per cent of 50 to 54-year-olds in NHS Highland had been given their first dose of the vaccine, with older age groups having reached, or almost reached, 100 per cent.

A total of 37.4 per cent of 40 to 49-year-olds had received their first dose, with lower figures for younger age groups.

In the Argyll and Bute Council area, 89.6 per cent had received their first dose, with percentage figures for older age groups also in the high nineties or a full 100 per cent.

Forty-four per cent of 40 to 49-year-olds have had their first dose, with figures again lower for younger age groups. These figures were accurate at March 31.