Business fund closes on May 16
A fund to help those facing short-term financial challenges due to Covid closes to applications on May 16.
Argyll and Bute Council is handling applications to the Discretionary Fund which aims to provide assistance to small businesses and the self-employed based in Argyll and Bute.
It is available to those who have not been in receipt of any of the Covid-related business support announced by the Scottish Government since October last year.
The council said the fund is focussed on the businesses which need short-term financial help to continue actively trading.
It cannot be used to replace lost income for a business that still has sufficient cash reserves to meet its needs, the council said.
Applications and the criteria is available online at https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/forms/business-discretionary-fund
Any enquiries should be emailed to dffb@argyll-bute.gov.uk