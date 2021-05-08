Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – May 7, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Water welcome
Lockdown has been useful for not much other than suppressing the virus – but it did allow Scottish Canals a rare opportunity to get work done on the Crinan Canal while demand was zero.
It will be good to see life returning to the canal as restrictions ease, just enough to allow boats to use the canal again – even if under strict Covid requirements while we remain at level three.
Sense and humour
It was a pleasure to get out and meet two new ministers to the area, and you can read all about it in this edition.
They arrive at a time when people have endured a time like no other. We have been fighting an unseen enemy for 14 long months by sacrificing a basic human need – social contact – and much more besides. The mental strain for many people, including some who might not admit to it, has been significant.
People like our church ministers Lyn and Dorothy offer a non-judgmental listening ear. Like most clergy they are sensible, kind and come with a sense of humour included.
And their willingness to adapt, move with modern life and engage with young people can only be a good thing.