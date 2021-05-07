Eyesore caravans blight beauty spot
The road between Kennacraig and Skipness has to be one of the most scenic in the region, with stunning views across Arran to the east and Jura on the western side – yet the view may not be the first thing visitors see.
Concerned readers contacted the Argyllshire Advertiser about two old caravans which apparently have been abandoned or fly-tipped at the roadside – on the shore near Skipness and the other on the B842 high road from Kennacraig, each in stunning locations.
One lady said she failed to understand the ‘inconsiderate people who fly-tip caravans at beauty spots’.
She added: ‘I have contacted the council and I believe many have contacted them before. The one on the shore has been there over a year, but the caravan on the high road has been left there as no one overlooks that spot.’
A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council told the Advertiser: ‘We remove anything on council property, and if any of the areas identified are private land it is the responsibility of the owner or occupier to act.
‘We will make sure they are notified, work with them to have items removed and do what we can to identify the offender.
‘The fixed penalty notice for fly tipping is £200. If it is not paid, prosecution could result in a fine of up to £40,000. We all have to play a part in keeping our communities free of rubbish by using the many waste and recycling facilities we have in Argyll and Bute.
‘We are committed to ensuring public spaces in Argyll and Bute are maintained to a high standard and ask that any fly-tipping is reported to us either online at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk or by calling 01546 605514.’