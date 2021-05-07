An Argyll and Bute election count like no other
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Counting continues for the Argyll and Bute Scottish Parliament constituency.
Absent, though, is the buzz of an election count in non-pandemic times.
For safety reasons the counting tables have been split between the Lochgilphead Joint Campus gymnasium and the sports hall with just four counters per table to comply with social distancing.
Counting staff are fenced off with large, clear plastic screens.
Gone, too, is the usual gaggle of observers from each party and assembled local and national media. The noise of the crowd usually bounces off the gymnasium walls; today it is a murmur.
The result will determine who will represent the area in the Scottish Parliament for the next five years following the election on Thursday May 6.
One of four candidates – Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Jenni Minto, SNP; Alan Reid, Liberal Democrat; and Lewis Whyte, Scottish Labour – will be elected as constituency MSP, with seven list MSPs for Highlands and Islands region.
Elections to the Scottish Parliament are carried out using the additional member voting system, combining the traditional first past the post and proportional representation.
Vote verification and counting began promptly at 9am on Friday, but not before ballot boxes had been delivered from polling stations in every corner of Argyll and Bute, with island ballots arriving in style by helicopter.
The voting process itself was different this year to take account of the Covid pandemic.
A greater proportion of postal votes than in past elections is anticipated, and for those who voted in person safety was a priority.
Separate doors to enter and leave the polling place, one-way systems, single-use pencils and, of course, the ubiquitous social distancing and face coverings were some of the changes voters witnessed.
Extra council staff were on hand at busier polling stations, while election personnel were behind PPE screens.
The Argyll and Bute election results are expected ‘late afternoon’, depending on turnout, which is believed to be high.