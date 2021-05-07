Cash jump for youth football
Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football committee was delighted to receive a further £5,000 from Ardrishaig Community Trust.
The cheque was presented on April 30 to Red Star chairman Stuart Green by Arthur Barclay of the trust. This was the third of three annual instalments of funding, with a total of £15,000 given in total between 2019 and 2021. This latest donation is being used to fund new strips and equipment, professional Coerver training and allowed for the successful transition to a new sustainable funding model.
After a tour of the training pitches, Arthur said: ‘I’m really chuffed to see the kids hard at work, improving their skills and having fun. Ardrishaig Community Trust is delighted to support this valuable local resource.’
‘Thank you to the trust for their tremendous support,’ replied Stuart.
‘I look forward to continuing working with them in coming years.’
Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football chairman Stuart Green, left, receiving a cheque from Arthur Barclay of Ardrishaig Community Trust, right, accompanied by delighted primary 2 two players and coaches. no_a19YouthFootball01