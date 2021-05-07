Aileen’s calendars raise cash for Macmillan
Thanks to the proceeds from the sale of more than 800 calendars, budding Lochgilphead photographer Aileen Gillies has donated thousands to the Macmillan unit at Mid Argyll Hospital.
Lockdown exercise gave keen amateur photographer Aileen the perfect opportunity to get out with her camera.
Using her collection of fantastic photos, she put together a series of charity calendars featuring local scenes. In the first three weeks alone Aileen’s calendars raised £1,000 for the Macmillan suite.
By the end of January the total had reached £5,000, and in the end Aileen handed over £5,128 to Macmillan.
She explained: ‘The Macmillan unit looked after my mum a few years ago before she died and they were also great with dad and I.
‘I always said I would do something to thank them and I thought this was a good time as they must be missing out from donations from funerals.’
Aileen’s calendars have been posted all over the UK as well as Canada, France, the USA, Australia and New Zealand.
Calendars for 2022 are now flying off the shelves. To find out more, visit www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk.