Victory for Connor as MacLean battle continues
Young Tarbert golfer Connor McCrae was victorious in just his second Stephen Gallacher Foundation event on Sunday May 2.
Connor, playing in the under-10s boys’ section headed east to Gogarburn Golf Club and took first place with a 39, winning by five shots.
This was a fantastic achievement for Connor, and this week he moves on to Broomieknowe Golf Club.
Back at home, Tarbert Golf Club members played on Saturday May 1 for Dodie’s Cup at Glenralloch – with the battle of the McLeans continuing this week.
Peter McLean jnr was in sparkling form with a gross 70 giving him 61 nett. Unfortunately for him, for the second week in a row he was beaten by his uncle Bruce, who had 74 less 13 for nett 61, but won by virtue of the better inward half. Lewis Preston came next on 63 followed by Chris McArthur on 67 bih.
Best scratch scores were Peter McLean jnr on 70, Iain Macalister on 74 and Chris Smyth on 76. The ‘magic twos’ pot rolls over for another week.
This Saturday, the May medal combines with the first round of the President’s Cup.