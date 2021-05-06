The new Culture Club: Takeaway Creative
Ever wanted to learn a foreign language or get an introduction to filmmaking?
Takeaway Creative offers a fun yet professional, creative and tailored range of cultural programmes to adults seeking new opportunities. This can be as a result of rural location, health considerations or availability.
Clients could learn new skills, improve personal wellbeing and discover talents they never knew they had.
Takeaway Creative offers small group courses in a variety of topics from foreign languages to songwriting and creative writing.
Often the distances from learning hubs makes options such as language learning, songwriting, creative writing, film-making, music theory and other topics very difficult. Education in rural areas can lack the opportunities available to people in more built-up areas, particularly for older learners.
A social enterprise operating mainly in Cowal and the Isle of Bute, Takeaway Creative is now broadening its service to include Oban and the Isles.
Takeaway Creative works in partnership with Glasgow-based fellow social enterprise Lingo Flamingo for its Takeaway Languages and with similar organisations to deliver expert and tailored tuition.
In common with many other organisations, Takeaway Creative moved to a digital service from March 2020 – and discovered new opportunities and connections.
The online service for small groups allows for a wider range of course subjects, with the support of tutors based further afield.
Takeaway Creative founding director Fiona Page said: ‘It is fantastic to see the appetite for learning – the group dynamics for each course has become part of what we are delivering, with people supporting each other and forging relationships.
‘We like to think we have a “can do” ethos and if a client wants to learn chess or play the flute, we will do whatever we can to make this happen!’
A 10-week course in Spanish for beginners and improvers on Zoom will start on Thursday May 13 and weekly thereafter from 4pm to 5pm.
The sessions are free, though donations are always welcome.
Email fionapage@takeawaycreative.co.uk for more information and to book a place on the Spanish course.
Visit the website www.takeawaycreative.co.uk to find out more about Takeaway Creative and its services.