Announcements – May 7, 2021

DEATHS

MACBRAYNE – Peacefully at home, 7 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on May 3, 2021, Mary Campbell MacBrayne, in her 99th year, dearly beloved daughter of the late Colin and Jessie MacBrayne and a much loved sister, aunt and great aunt.

MCNAIR – Peacefully at the home, High Smerby, Peninver, on April 30, 2021, John Miller McNair, in his 86th year, dearly beloved husband of Norma Coffield, much loved dad of Susan, Robert and the late John, father-in-law of Alistair and Stefanie and a loving granda of Lewis, Jack, Calum and Millie. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. John’s funeral will take place today, Friday, May 7. The cortège will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 1.30pm, we will travel up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to John may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MILLER – Robert (Bob) Machan Miller, aged 94 of Jubilee Villa, Minard and Glasgow. Peacefully after a short illness on April 24, 2021 at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service May 13 at Partick Free Church, Glasgow and thereafter interment at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae at 1.00pm.

SHARP – Suddenly at the home, 3 Harbour View, Campbeltown, on April 28, 2021, Duncan Sharp, in his 84th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Martha Cunningham, much loved dad of Margaret, Duncan, Linda and Lillian and a loving and much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.

STRATHIE – Suddenly, on April 8, 2021, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Marion (Myra) Strathie née Currie, in her 80th year. Beloved wife, for nearly 50 years, of Jim, loving Mum of Andrew and Elaine, dear mother-in-law to Gillian and Gavin, adored Granny of Euan and Ailiedh, loving and caring Auntie of Flora Ann. Dear friend, neighbour and Auntie Myra to many. A private funeral will take place at Ardrishaig Parish Church on Monday, May 10, 2021. Family flowers only please. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortège will leave Ardrishaig Parish Church approximately 11.30am, travelling through Chalmers Street, to Lochgilphead, up Argyll Street, along Bishopton Road, on route to Achnabreac Cemetery.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CLARK – Helen and family would sincerely like to thank friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad passing of Sandy. Special thanks to Dr Harris, Colette, Emma and Gillian for their support throughout. Thanks also to Cammy for the tribute; Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their care and compassion, Morna for the beautiful flowers and The Grey Gull for the purvey. A total of £405 was donated; to be shared between Mid Argyll Macmillan nurses and Cancer Research.

FOSTER – The family of the late Michael Foster would like to thank friends, relatives and neighbours for cards, flowers and messages of condolence. Special thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for a lovely service and his kindness, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors staff for the caring service provided, to Corrina for the beautiful flower arrangements, to ‘We Remember Submariners’ for the poppy wreath, to all that turned out to pay their respects and finally to the doctors, nurses and care workers for all the care and compassion given. Sorely missed by all.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of Jenny Ferguson MacMillan, who passed away May 2, 2017.

The years have rolled but the memories remain.

– Don Mac and family.

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of our mum Tessa (Scally), died May 5, 2007 and dad Archie (Caddy), died January 6, 1993.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Maureen, Robert, John and family.

WILSON – In loving memory of my dear Mum, Mary, died May 5, 2020.

Loved and missed every day.

– Rab and Sarah.

WILSON – Treasured memories of Mary, a much loved Mum and Granny who died May 5, 2020. Also a loving wife of the late Hughie.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Hugh, Margaret and family.