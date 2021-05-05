Police and TSI launch free online fraud prevention session
Police Scotland are hosting a new online event in partnership with Argyll TSI to raise awareness of online fraud prevention.
The event, which will take place between 2.30-4.30pm on Tuesday May 18, will include speakers from Nationwide Building Society, Argyll and Bute Trading Standards and Police Scotland local officers.
Online fraud has become an ever-increasing problem, with fraudsters developing sophisticated ways in which to dupe the public.
This has become more significant during the pandemic and with people using the internet extensively this last year.
This event will raise awareness among community groups and other organisations which deal directly with people who may be at risk of such fraud.
Speakers on the day include:
A representative from the Nationwide Building Society. Who will raise awareness about some of the latest scams, explain how to recognise a scam, highlight the danger signs and how to minimise the risks. They will also explain what actions to take if you are worried that you may be a victim of a scam or other fraudulent activity.
A representative from Argyll and Bute Trading Standards. Who will talk about other scam types, how to identify them, how to prevent becoming a victim including a new Call Blocker initiative, the Cost of scams to wider society and Friends Against Scams a National Trading Standards Scams Team initiative.
PC Laura Evans from Police Scotland will discuss crime prevention and the cared for at home network, the investigation of frauds and scams and support referrals for adults at risk of financial harm.
The free online event will take place from 2.30pm on Tuesday May 18. To register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fraud-awareness-event-tickets-152380410911?aff=ebdssbeac