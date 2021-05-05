It’s a stroll for David and Chris
Two intrepid members of North Knapdale Parish Church donned their kilts and tammies to hike the Crinan Canal from Ardrishaig to Crinan as part of Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk 2021 fundraising event.
On Friday April 23 David Logue and Chris Tabraham – collectively known as the North Knapdale Strollers – managed to raise the grand sum of £800, which becomes £1,200 when a 50 per cent top-up from the Hunter Foundation is factored in.
The strollers, who nominated Christian Aid Scotland as their charity, would like to thank all those who contributed to the day’s fundraising event, and all those who stopped them en route to enquire what on earth they were up to.