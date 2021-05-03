Your Pictures – April 30, 2021
Reader Cheryl Brown from Achnaba sent these photos of her parents’ wee dog, the gorgeous Pennie.
Cheryl said: ‘My auntie Colina Brown ‘dog sits’ for Pennie, and it would be great to see Pennie’s picture in the paper as a surprise for my auntie, who just adores her.’
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
