Visitors asked to respect the destination
Boaters and water users have been urged to respect rural and island areas as travel opens up.
Four organisations – Sail Scotland, RYA Scotland, British Marine Scotland and Wild Scotland have launched a social media campaign called #RespectTheDestination.
It is targeted towards leisure and commercial boaters reminding them that different arrangements, levels of service and local access controls may be in place at popular sailing and boating destinations.
It calls on people to plan ahead, arrive safely and think local.
Alan Rankin, chief executive officer of Sail Scotland, said: ‘It is clear different locations and local communities have differing approaches to the re-opening to visitors.
‘We hope those taking to the water in what is likely to be a very busy summer season put the wishes of communities foremost when planning trips.
‘Step-ashore spend brings significant economic benefit to rural locations and will play a vital role in the economic recovery of coastal and island communities.’
James Allan, chief executive officer of RYA Scotland, said: ‘The communities that the boating community frequent will undoubtedly be glad to see some welcome business return but we know not everyone in all these places will be ready just yet.
‘Respect The Destination is all about being sensitive to these communities and their wishes, keeping everyone safe and sharing in the welcome return to the water.’
RYA Scotland has produced a video to support the campaign and stay safe.