Leisure facilities and libraries open up again

Leisure facilities and libraries operated by liveArgyll are opening up again as vital wellbeing services resume across Argyll and Bute.

Like many of the area’s charities, liveArgyll was delighted to open its doors again on April 26 as customers were welcomed back into leisure and library venues.

Similar to re-opening last year, the safety of customers and colleagues is paramount and a number of measures are in place including enhanced cleaning and sanitising, one way systems and pre-booking arrangements to adhere to social distancing and for contact tracing.

Both members and pay-as-you-go leisure customers are being welcomed by liveArgyll.

For just 82p a day for individuals and £1.20 per day for families, memberships are fantastic value for money, with unlimited access to all liveArgyll’s gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes across Argyll and Bute.

The Argyll Active programme also offers individuals with long-term conditions and those affected by cancer bespoke online and in-venue programmes for the opportunity to be supported in being active.

All five leisure centres have re-opened providing access to gyms, lane swimming and family swim pods as well as outdoor fitness classes, with indoor fitness class programmes resuming on May 17 as per Scottish Government guidelines.

An exciting new online fitness class programme is also being offered to members, free of charge, in partnership with wearable fitness technology company Myzone.

Members can access a wide range of live online fitness classes delivered by liveArgyll’s experienced instructors to supplement their visits to venues.

The learn-to-swim programme started again from May 3, with children being supported to have fun gaining the vital life skill of swimming.

Young people have already been enjoying full contact sport on liveArgyll’s pitches and adults currently can participate in non-contact sports, with full contact being permitted again from May 17.

Libraries have also opened their doors for limited browsing. Library customers are able to use public network computers in large town libraries, and are asked to book sessions in advance by contacting their library.

The click-and-collect service is also available in all main town libraries in addition to browsing, while liveArgyll is continuing to invest in digital library services to ensure customers from across Argyll and Bute can enjoy library services via BorrowBox, its online library.

The charity will also be launching PressReader later this month that will give members free access to a huge range of magazines and newspapers that can be accessed at home.

Kevin Anderson, liveArgyll’s general manager, said: ‘We have worked extremely hard to make sure our venues are safe to open and give our communities the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of services again.

‘Physical and mental health wellbeing is crucial to the recovery from the pandemic and we’re delighted to be able to contribute to this through the provision of quality affordable services.’

Whilst no formal announcement has been made regarding the resumption of live performance events, liveArgyll is delighted to announce that legendary band Del Amitri is coming to its Queen’s Hall and Corran Halls venues in Dunoon and Oban respectively.

The What’s On programme is filling up with other fantastic artists including Talon, the excellent and highly rated Eagles tribute band. Also scheduled to appear are top Scottish performers Tide Lines.

Indoor community bookings will also resume in the coming months and up-to-date information on the re-opening of services can be found visiting www.liveargyll.co.uk/coronavirus-update